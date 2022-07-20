×

News

‘I live in fear of metro cops’: Pretoria woman begs for closure after attack

Two and half years after Kymie du Toit was allegedly assaulted by Tshwane metro police members, she is still traumatised

20 July 2022 - 21:02 By Hendrik Hancke

Two and a half years after Pretoria resident Kymie du Toit was allegedly assaulted by metro police officers, the chances of her suspected assailants being criminally prosecuted are starting to fade. ..

