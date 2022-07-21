A North West man has been released on R800 bail for dealing and possession of drugs.
Klaas Avontuur, 20, made a brief appearance in the Klerksdorp magistrate’s court following his arrest on Tuesday.
He was arrested at his home in the Alabama area of Klerksdorp after members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations’s (Hawks) serious and organised crime investigation unit and members of the K9 unit found him in possession of crystal meth, Mandrax and Goof (heroin methamphetamine, also called goofball) worth about R10,800.
The matter was postponed to September 15 for further investigation.
Meanwhile on Monday, Chekhuemeli Anyaegbu, 44, and Virginia Motswadira, 28, were arrested in Orkney after they were found with packets of crystal meth worth about R5,000 and R6,348 in cash.
They appeared before the Orkney magistrate’s court, where the matter was postponed to July 25 for a formal bail application
The drugs, money and a vehicle were seized for further investigation.
Cops in North West make double busts as they work to stem the drug trade
Image: Gauteng department of community safety
