South Africa

Suspected drug traffickers pick wrong car for a near-collision

21 May 2022 - 10:48
The two suspects are expected to appear at the Pretoria Central Magistrate Court on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

Two suspected drug traffickers who almost caused a crash in Pretoria East on Friday quickly discovered they had tangled with the wrong car.

The grey sedan they were driving narrowly missed having a head-on collision with a car occupied by staff from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) traffic academy.

“The members immediately stopped the grey sedan,” said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane. “One suspect jumped out of the vehicle as soon as it was stopped and attempted to flee with a bag in his hand.

“Officers gave chase and after he was caught they then discovered drugs in the bag carried by the male suspect.” 

Zwane said more drug parcels, in powder and crystal form, were discovered when the vehicle was searched. He said the powder weighed more than 2kg.

The two men are being held at Hercules police station where a case of drug possession and reckless driving has been opened against them. “Investigations are continuing and more charges can be added,” said Zwane.

RTMC CEO Makhosini Msibi praised the officials. “We commend the members of the college for this success. The war against drugs in our communities is a top priority for the government, and we all need to play a role to stop drug peddlers from destroying our communities,” said Msibi.

The suspects are expected to appear at the Pretoria Central magistrate's court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

