×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Five life sentences for PMB triple murderer and rapist

21 July 2022 - 12:36 By Mfundo Mkhize
Njabulo Ndlovu was given five life sentences by the Pietermaritzburg high court for three counts of murder and two counts of rape.
Njabulo Ndlovu was given five life sentences by the Pietermaritzburg high court for three counts of murder and two counts of rape.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

A packed gallery celebrated when Njabulo Ndlovu was handed down five life sentences for a triple murder and double rape in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday.

Ndlovu, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Zanele Ndlela, 65, her daughter Simangele Ndlela, 46, and seven-year-old granddaughter Zenande in Sobantu last month. He also raped the child twice.

In his plea on July 12, Ndlovu, through his legal representative, Amanda Hulley, said he spent a night at the Ndlela house after having drinks with family members and friends.

He then detailed how his friends left and he had consensual sex with the child’s mother and they fell asleep. He was awakened by Zanele Ndlela, who approached him with a knife and demanded that he leave the house. 

Ndlovu then stabbed and strangled the granny and her daughter and then strangled and raped the child twice. 

Prosecutor Candy Kander went through the postmortems, which laid bare the extent of the injuries the deceased suffered.  

“In addition to postmortems, there is a photo album which shows the extent of the brutality. These injuries portray the accused as a violent man [with] no respect for fellow humans and women,” she said.

Kander argued Ndlovu handled his victims with disdain and had “ample opportunity” to leave the room before the crimes.

Judge Poyo Dlwati ruled his name must be entered into the national register for sex offenders and that the correctional services department should contact the family of the victims before he was considered for parole.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'Unassuming' man arrested for murder of gran, mom and daughter was wanted for another murder

The 29-year-old suspect held in connection with the triple murder in Sobantu township was being sought for another murder case in Greenwood Park in ...
News
3 weeks ago

Distraught community relives daughter, mom and granny’s final moments

A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty in the Pietermaritzburg high court to murdering the women and a seven-year-old he also raped
News
1 week ago

Bishop Zondo's lawyer suggests gospel artist, not Zondo, raped witness

The defence attorney in the rape trial of bishop Stephen Bafana Zondo on Tuesday suggested to the woman who accused him of raping her at a hotel that ...
News
1 day ago

Durban woman arrested for 'falsely accusing' ex-boyfriend of rape

A Durban woman has been charged with perjury after she allegedly falsely accused her ex-boyfriend of raping her after learning about his new love ...
News
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Thieving’ Durban couple targets service station shops South Africa
  2. Redi Thlabi questions Sisulu's Duarte medicine claim South Africa
  3. ‘This is a circus’: Shivambu slams Yusuf Abramjee appointment South Africa
  4. Off-grid households 'targeted' in proposed Eskom tariff hikes South Africa
  5. Three SA CIT heist robbers caught in Botswana South Africa

Latest Videos

How Cape Town is going Eskom-free
Alcohol & carbon-monoxide poisoning ruled out of Enyobeni tavern tragedy