Transport MMC explains JRA's uphill battle to fix Joburg roads

The ability of the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) to do its work efficiently and effectively is dependant on other departments and entities doing their work timeously and effectively.

Joburg's MMC for transport, Funzi Ngobeni, said this on Thursday after a meeting with the mayor's office over issues affecting the ability of the JRA to carry out crucial road repair and maintenance work without hindrance.

He said Thursday’s meeting followed one-on-one engagements with several departments and entities whose service delivery was affected by the JRA’s ability to perform its work, including filling potholes and resurfacing roads.

“Consistently throughout the A Re Sebetseng service delivery blitz, which took place between February and June, I witnessed JRA teams unable to do road repairs because of constant water on the road from pipe bursts, standpipes without drainage as well as blocked or leaking sewer lines spilling raw sewage on to the roads,” Ngobeni said.

Ngobeni said excess water on any road surface ultimately leads to potholes and other defects which cause the already poor roads to deteriorate further.