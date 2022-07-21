×

South Africa

Transport MMC explains JRA's uphill battle to fix Joburg roads

21 July 2022 - 20:00
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Johannesburg MMC for transport Funzi Ngobeni says the ability of the Johannesburg Roads Agency to do its work efficiently and effectively is dependent on other entities doing their work timeously and effectively.
Image: Twitter/@FunzelaZA

The ability of the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) to do its work efficiently and effectively is dependant on other departments and entities doing their work timeously and effectively.

Joburg's MMC for transport, Funzi Ngobeni, said this on Thursday after a meeting with the mayor's office over issues affecting the ability of the JRA to carry out crucial road repair and maintenance work without hindrance.

He said Thursday’s meeting followed one-on-one engagements with several departments and entities whose service delivery was affected by the JRA’s ability to perform its work, including filling potholes and resurfacing roads.

“Consistently throughout the A Re Sebetseng service delivery blitz, which took place between February and June, I witnessed JRA teams unable to do road repairs because of constant water on the road from pipe bursts, standpipes without drainage as well as blocked or leaking sewer lines spilling raw sewage on to the roads,” Ngobeni said.

Ngobeni said excess water on any road surface ultimately leads to potholes and other defects which cause the already poor roads to deteriorate further.

Last resort: SA’s pothole-ridden roads being fixed by fed-up citizens

The slow response, or lack thereof, of authorities has pushed citizens to take matters into their own hands
News
4 days ago

“While I am appreciative of the need to significantly improve residents’ experience of roads in the city — this is a principle I embrace wholeheartedly — it is also important to note that the ability of JRA to do its work efficiently and effectively is dependant on other departments and entities doing their work timeously and effectively.”

Ngobeni said the interdepartmental initiative spearheaded by the multiparty coalition government must ensure that departments hold each other accountable for their actions or lack thereof, and to enable departments and entities to perform their duties with little hindrance.

“As JRA prepares to resume the A Re Sebetseng region-by-region service delivery blitz, it is my hope that all outstanding issues affecting road maintenance are resolved urgently.

“These include the more than 2,000 reinstatements that need to be completed by Joburg Water.”

TimesLIVE

