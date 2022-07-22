Cases of murder and attempted murder have been registered and police have launched a hunt for the suspects.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has directed Limpopo commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe to mobilise “maximum resources to apprehend those responsible for the murder”.
ANC Limpopo spokesperson Machaka Mathole Jimmy said the ANC provincial leadership will visit the family in due course.
Maluleke, known as “Big-Moss” by his friends and collogues, was elected mayor in 2018.
Police have appealed to members of the community or anyone with knowledge of the incident to report to the Saselamani police station or call the Crime Stop Hotline number on 0860010111 to assist investigations.
Collins Chabane mayor shot for failing to comply with robbers — Police
Image: Collins Chabane Local Municipality
