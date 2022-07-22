×

South Africa

Collins Chabane mayor shot for failing to comply with robbers — Police

22 July 2022 - 07:50
Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke was fatally shot at his Limpopo home on Thursday night. His son was injured.
Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke was fatally shot at his Limpopo home on Thursday night. His son was injured. File photo.
Image: Collins Chabane Local Municipality

Police have mobilised a 72-hour action plan to apprehend three suspects in the murder of Collins Chabane local municipality mayor Moses Maluleke, 56, and the attempted murder of his 18-year-old son.

Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said according to initial reports, three unknown suspects entered the mayor's home in Saselamani village, Limpopo, at 7pm on Thursday. They demanded money from Maluleke and his son.

“When the pair could not comply with the suspects’ instructions, they were allegedly shot at by the trio.”

The mayor succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His son survived and was transported to a nearby hospital where he is receiving medical care.

Cases of murder and attempted murder have been registered and police have launched a hunt for the suspects.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has directed Limpopo commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe to mobilise “maximum resources to apprehend those responsible for the murder”.

ANC Limpopo spokesperson Machaka Mathole Jimmy said the ANC provincial leadership will visit the family in due course.

Maluleke, known as “Big-Moss” by his friends and collogues, was elected mayor in 2018.

Police have appealed to members of the community or anyone with knowledge of the incident to report to the Saselamani police station or call the Crime Stop Hotline number on 0860010111 to assist investigations.

TimesLIVE

