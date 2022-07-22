Collins Chabane municipal mayor ‘Big-Moss’ gunned down at home

Collins Chabane local municipality mayor and ANC deputy secretary in the Vhembe regionMoses Maluleke was gunned down in front of his home in Shikundu, outside Malamulele, on Thursday night.
His son was wounded in the attack.
ANC Limpopo spokesperson Machaka Mathole Jimmy said the attackers and circumstances surrounding his death were unknown.
“We learned with great sadness about the death of Maluleke. The ANC provincial leadership will visi the family in due course to understand what happened last night.”
The ANC councillor was elected mayor in 2018 after Joyce Bila was dismissed. Bila is one of seven mayors the ANC dismissed after some municipalities illegally invested funds in VBS Mutual Bank.
Maluleke was known as “Big-Moss” by his friends and collogues.
According to the Collins Chabane municipality, he grew up as an activist within the ranks of the ANC, ANC Youth League, SACP, and Cosatu.
Since 1990 Maluleke served as chairperson of the ANC branch executive committee and served as the treasurer of the ANC sub-region, now called Collins Chabane sub-region.
In 2016 Maluleke was deployed to serve and represent the ANC at the district level as a councillor forming part of the mayoral committee.
Until his death he also served as ANC deputy secretary in the Vhembe region.
In December 2018 when he became mayor, “he started his first day in office by filling the Saselamani stadium to capacity during the opening of the stadium and official handing over of electricity at Mabandla in Malamulele as well as launching the Collins Chabane Sports Council”, according to the municipality.
This is a developing story.
