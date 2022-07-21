Botswana police spokesperson Near Bagali said they appeared in a magistrate’s court in Gaborone.
"They were remanded and will appear again on August 4."
They face charges of theft of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of firearms and illegally entering Botswana.
An AK47, three pistols, ammunition and an electronic communications jammer were reportedly found in their possession.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Two SA men arrested in botched Botswana CIT heist
Image: 123RF/scanrail
Botswana police have confirmed that Sipho Mathangana and Jabu Shabangu, both aged 26, who were arrested after a botched cash-in-transit heist, are from Thembisa.
They appeared in a Botswana court and were remanded on Thursday.
They were arrested last Friday when police intercepted five gunmen as they allegedly attempted to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle near Riverwalk Mall in Gaborone.
The two were arrested with three Batswana men. Initially, police said three of the five were South African.
Botswana police spokesperson Near Bagali said they appeared in a magistrate’s court in Gaborone.
"They were remanded and will appear again on August 4."
They face charges of theft of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of firearms and illegally entering Botswana.
An AK47, three pistols, ammunition and an electronic communications jammer were reportedly found in their possession.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Alleged robber killed in shoot-out with security as gang hits Ermelo shop for cellphones
Police launch manhunt after CIT heist
WILLIAM GUMEDE | Taverns, schools, roads, offices, you name it — blood spills everywhere in SA
State must partner with civil society to beat criminals, Khayelitsha residents tell Bheki Cele
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos