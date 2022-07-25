×

Bus transporting patients overturns in KZN midlands

25 July 2022 - 12:37
A bus transporting medical patients overturned in the KZN Midlands on Monday.
Image: Marshall Security

Patients on their way for medical treatment were injured when the bus transporting them overturned in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands on Monday.

According to Marshall Security’s Andreas Mathios, the accident occurred at the Impendle turn-off in Bulwer.

Robert McKenzie of KZN Emergency Medical Services confirmed the incident.

“Six people needed medical attention,” he said.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this stage.

