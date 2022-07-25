Patients on their way for medical treatment were injured when the bus transporting them overturned in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands on Monday.
According to Marshall Security’s Andreas Mathios, the accident occurred at the Impendle turn-off in Bulwer.
Robert McKenzie of KZN Emergency Medical Services confirmed the incident.
“Six people needed medical attention,” he said.
The cause of the accident is unknown at this stage.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Bus transporting patients overturns in KZN midlands
Image: Marshall Security
Patients on their way for medical treatment were injured when the bus transporting them overturned in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands on Monday.
According to Marshall Security’s Andreas Mathios, the accident occurred at the Impendle turn-off in Bulwer.
Robert McKenzie of KZN Emergency Medical Services confirmed the incident.
“Six people needed medical attention,” he said.
The cause of the accident is unknown at this stage.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Durban taxi crash leaves 16 injured
Farmer called police, ambulance after 'accident', denies deliberately driving into girls
Deputy transport minister's family perish in car crash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos