JSC announces shortlisted candidates for vacancies at various courts

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is set to interview candidates for various positions at its sitting in October.
It will not be able to fill the position at the Constitutional Court because it shortlisted only three candidates. The JSC said it considered four nominations received for the vacancy at the court and one of the candidates was not shortlisted.
The commission said in terms of the constitution, it must prepare a list of nominees with three names more than the number of appointments to be made.
“As a result, the JSC could not proceed to shortlist three candidates for one vacancy,” the commission said.
The JSC published a notice in May calling for nominations of interested people to fill vacancies in the various superior courts. The closing date for submission of nominations was June 17.
The screening committee of the JSC met on Tuesday and compiled a shortlist of candidates to be interviewed.
There were 10 shortlisted candidates for five vacancies at the Supreme Court of Appeal.
They are judges Anna Maleshane Kgoele, Glenn Graham Goosen, Petrus Arnolus Koen, Mandela Makaula, Pieter Andries Meyer, Daisy Sekao Molefe, Sulet Potterill, John Eldrid Smith, Bashier Vally and Sharise Erica Weiner.
Judge Norman Manoim is the only candidate shortlisted to be interviewed for the judge president vacancy at the competition appeal court.
However, the JSC decided not to shortlist any candidate for three vacancies at the competition appeal court.
For five vacancies at the Gauteng division of the high court, the JSC shortlisted eight candidates.
They are Rochelle Francis-Subbiah, advocate John Holland-Müter SC, Mudunwazi Samuel Makamu and Collen Kgaolo Matshitse.
Three candidates were shortlisted for the position of judge president in the KwaZulu-Natal division of the high court. They are judges Mjabuliseni Isaac Madondo, Thoba Portia Poyo-Dlwati and Esther Johanna Sophia Steyn.
The JSC also shortlisted four candidates for two vacancies in the same division.
JSC announces shortlisted candidates for vacancies at various courts
Hlophe ‘contemplating’ court action against JSC
Three judges had been shortlisted to be interviewed for the vacancy of judge president at the Limpopo division of the high court. They are judges Maake Francis Kganyago, Arnoldus Mauritius Legodi Phatudi and Moletje George Phatudi.
Judge Jeniffer Tebogo Djaje was shortlisted for vacancy of deputy judge president at North West High Court.
The JSC will also interview three candidates for a vacancy at the North West division of the high court and four candidates for a vacancy at the Western Cape division of the high court.
For the vacancy of the chairperson at the electoral court, the JSC shortlisted judge of appeal Baratang Constance Mocumie and Dumisani Zondi.
The commission also shortlisted judge Mpho Catherine Mamosebo for one vacancy of a judge member at the same court.
The JSC has also shortlisted Lukela Flatela for secondment to the land claims court.
The commission said law bodies and members of the public wishing to comment on the suitability or otherwise of these candidates should address their comments to the secretariat of the JSC KMoretlwe@judiciary.org.za and TPhaahlamohlaka@judiciary.org.za, Cc: JSC@judiciary.org.za.
Comments must reach the secretariat by no later than August 29.
