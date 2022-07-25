Maya becomes first female jurist to hold SA’s deputy chief justice position
Her appointment leaves a vacancy in the appeals court where she was president
25 July 2022 - 13:51 By Erin Bates
Justice Mandisa Maya, current head of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), has been formally appointed as the country’s deputy chief justice, beginning her tenure in the Constitutional Court on September 1...
Justice Mandisa Maya, current head of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), has been formally appointed as the country's deputy chief justice, beginning her tenure in the Constitutional Court on September 1...
