×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Maya becomes first female jurist to hold SA’s deputy chief justice position

Her appointment leaves a vacancy in the appeals court where she was president

25 July 2022 - 13:51 By Erin Bates

Justice Mandisa Maya, current head of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), has been formally appointed as the country’s deputy chief justice, beginning her tenure in the Constitutional Court on September 1...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. High court judge should apologise to clerk for wrongly implying mistake News
  2. MBEZEKELI BENJAMIN and CHRIS OXTOBY | Zondo’s first 100 days signal defence ... Opinion
  3. Mandisa Maya’s vision took her from humble beginnings to raising the bar Insight

Most read

  1. Maya becomes first female jurist to hold SA’s deputy chief justice position News
  2. Ndebele initiates’ return from the ‘Wela’, the journey to manhood News
  3. We can’t just let Covid spread — it raises risk of diabetes, heart disease: ... News
  4. ‘No-one cares about arresting the real July unrest instigators’ News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines