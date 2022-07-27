×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Hlophe ‘contemplating’ court action against JSC

In a letter to the JSC, he demands reasons for its decision to recommend his suspension

27 July 2022 - 12:13 By FRANNY RABKIN
The JSC has advised President Ramaphosa to suspend judge president John Hlophe after it found he was guilty of gross misconduct.
The JSC has advised President Ramaphosa to suspend judge president John Hlophe after it found he was guilty of gross misconduct.
Image: Mohau Mofokeng

Western Cape judge president John Hlophe, is “contemplating” court action against the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), according to a lawyer’s letter asking the JSC for its reasons for advising President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend him.

The letter, sent on Wednesday, followed the JSC’s decision on Monday night to advise the president to suspend Hlophe, after its decision that he was guilty of gross misconduct and to refer him to parliament for possible impeachment.

The finding was in relation to a 2008 complaint from all the then justices of the Constitutional Court, that Hlophe had tried to influence the outcome of a pending judgment connected to corruption charges involving former president Jacob Zuma. 

In the judge president’s letter to the JSC, Hlophe’s attorney Barnabas Xulu also asked the JSC to explain why it had decided to suspend Hlophe without hearing oral “representations and argument” from Hlophe, as he had requested.

Xulu said Hlophe had asked in his written submissions to the JSC, to allow his lawyers to make oral submissions to the JSC meeting “due to the complexity of the issues involved”.

“The JSC did not respond to that request, and, without explanation, failed to provide an opportunity for judge president Hlophe’s legal representatives to address the JSC meeting,” he said.

He said Hlophe was also entitled to know the composition of Monday’s meeting.

The composition of the meeting that decided that he was guilty of gross misconduct was one of the main grounds upon which he challenged the gross misconduct finding in court. Though he lost in the high court, he was granted leave to appeal and that litigation is still ongoing.

In his letter, Xulu said Hlophe was now considering new litigation — a challenge to the advice to suspend: “Judge president Hlophe is contemplating applying to court to have the process followed by the JSC and the resultant decision to advise the president to suspend him set aside on review,” reads the letter.

The letter asks that the reasons be provided by 3 August. 

MORE

JSC to advise suspension for Hlophe

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will advise President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend Western Cape judge president John Hlophe, it decided at a ...
News
1 day ago

Hlophe granted leave to appeal 'gross misconduct' finding at the SCA

Western Cape judge president John Hlophe's challenge to a gross misconduct finding will now move to the Supreme Court of Appeal after the high court ...
News
1 month ago

Now that Mkhwebane has been suspended, why not Judge John Hlophe: Freedom Under Law

Freedom Under Law (FUL) says perhaps the decision taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will galvanise ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brrrr ... it's snowing over parts of SA South Africa
  2. Nhlanhla Lux cuts ties with Operation Dudula — here's why South Africa
  3. Mboweni: Ramaphosa will protect us from the ‘spook’ haunting SA South Africa
  4. Hello world: Academics Tshilidzi Marwala and Thuli Madonsela land global roles South Africa
  5. ‘I didn’t expect CCTV to show familiar faces’: SuperSpar staff looted and aided ... News

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Policing, renewables and importing from Botswana: Ramaphosa lays out plan to ...