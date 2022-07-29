×

South Africa

Human remains with 'bullet holes' in the skull found in veld in Mpumalanga

29 July 2022 - 15:04
The skeletal remains of an unknown person were found near a farm in Delmas, Mpumalanga, on Thursday evening. File photo.
The skeletal remains of an unknown person were found near a farm in Delmas, Mpumalanga, on Thursday evening. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A person collecting firewood on Thursday evening made the gruesome discovery of human skeletal remains near a farm in Delmas, Mpumalanga.

According to police, the body was discovered at about 6pm in a field. 

The skull had “two small holes”, suggesting the person had been shot in the head.

Police also discovered two cable ties attached to the remains and believe the person could have been tied up.

“Other items found with the skeletal remains include a black jacket and black trousers ... the clothes were torn.

“The gender of the person has not yet been determined. Police cannot rule out the possibility of a murder charge pending further investigations.”

Police called on people who have missing loved ones who may have been wearing similar clothing to come forward.

TimesLIVE

