×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

I lost my ID documents or don’t have papers — can I still get the vaccine?

02 August 2022 - 07:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
All adults in SA can get the Covid-19 vaccine. File photo.
All adults in SA can get the Covid-19 vaccine. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/ File photo

The health department has reiterated that all adults in SA, even those who do not have identity documentation, are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine.

In a circular this week, the department said the coronavirus affects everyone and variants will continue to wreak havoc until more people are vaccinated.

“It therefore makes sense for as many of us as possible to get the vaccine. But a lot of people living in SA don’t have any papers and because of this don’t think they can get the vaccine.

“Many are South Africans who might have lost their documents or were not registered when they were born. Others include foreign nationals with no official documents who do not know they too can get vaccinated.”

The vaccine is free to anyone aged 12 or older at any of the many public vaccination sites.

Click here to see vaccination sites in your area.

The health department and health organisation Right-to-Care have launched the FindMyJab.co.za app to make it easier for anyone to find the closest vaccination site using a smartphone, laptop or tablet.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

Which provinces have the most active Covid-19 cases?

Covid-19 continues to spread across SA.
News
1 day ago

Does the Covid-19 vaccine weaken your immune system?

Experts have allayed fears the Covid-19 vaccine weakens the immune system.
News
4 days ago

Do I need another Covid-19 jab if I've already had two shots and a booster?

According to Professor Alex Welte from the SA Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis, immunity from vaccination may not last as long with ...
News
5 days ago

Can high blood pressure increase risk of severe Covid-19?

High blood pressure can more than double your chance of being hospitalised with severe Covid-19, a study has found.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I wanted to take all the pain so that they wouldn’t touch the girls' — model ... South Africa
  2. No going back, no compromise, says Ramaphosa on step-aside resolution Politics
  3. Questions remain over horror Krugersdorp gang rapes News
  4. KwaZulu-Natal motorist jumps into the sea to evade cops South Africa
  5. EFF birthday bash turns into Ramaphosa-bashing event Politics

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele