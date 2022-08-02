Police said a group of armed men killed six men aged between 30 and 65 years. A seventh person died in hospital on Sunday.
‘No-one should be terrified they may not make it home’: Maimane on tavern shooting
Image: supplied
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has weighed in on the latest tavern shooting in KwaZulu-Natal, saying no-one should go out and be terrified they may not make it back home.
Dozens of people have been shot dead and injured at taverns and venues over the past few weeks, with the latest at Mariannhill, KwaZulu-Natal, where seven people died.
Maimane described the shooting as “truly tragic”.
“Everyone should be able to go out and socialise with their friends without being terrified they may not make it back home. The ministry of police is failing to keep the citizens of this country safe.”
Police said a group of armed men killed six men aged between 30 and 65 years. A seventh person died in hospital on Sunday.
Initial investigations revealed three of the dead included the tuck shop owner and his two sons. A fourth man, who was waiting to see a traditional healer, might have been the target of the hit.
The KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority said the tuck shop was unlicensed and trading illegally.
Last month, scores called for government to do more to protect taverns.
However, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said it was up to the venue, not the national security cluster, to ensure patrons are safe.
“The national security cluster does not safeguard taverns. Because the security cluster is not responsible for establishments that sell alcohol in villages and townships, the expectations is that those who run the establishments have to go the extra mile to protect their patrons,” he said.
The Gauteng Liquor Forum said it will hold a service on Thursday in memory of the victims of recent tavern shootings in the province.
"The service will take place at the Orlando communal hall from noon to 1pm. It will commemorate those who died and bring attention to the senseless and cowardly tavern killings.
“We are referring specifically to the massacre of patrons at Walter’s Place in Vlakfontein where six people were fatally shot and five died.
“In Tshepisong, nine people were shot and six killed in an attack. In Freedom Park, four individuals were shot, resulting in two fatalities," said forum president Fanny Mokoena.
Mokoena also referred to incidents in Katlehong, where two people were killed, and in Orlando, where 20 people were shot in a tavern, 16 of whom died.
“The most recent senseless killing of patrons reportedly occurred in Ga-Rankuwa, where two people were shot dead and seven others injured by unknown suspects".
