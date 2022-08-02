×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Third murder suspect in Collin's Chabane mayor murder case released, two others remain in custody

02 August 2022 - 07:30
Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke. File photo.
Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke. File photo.
Image: Collins Chabane Local Municipality

Two suspects in the Collin's Chabane mayor murder case remain in custody and await a bail hearing after being arrested last week.

Moses Maluleke, who was commonly referred to as “Big Moss”, was gunned down eight days ago in front of his home in Shikundu, outside Malamulele in Limpopo. His son was wounded in the attack.

Shumani Nemadodzi, 47, and Avhatakali Mulaudzi, 42, have appeared in the Malamulele magistrate's court, for the murder.

According to Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, NPA Limpopo spokesperson, three people were initially arrested. “However, the third one was released after investigations could not positively link him to the incident.” 

“The [two] accused are facing the following charges: robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”

The matter was adjourned to August 10 for bail applications and further investigations .

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

Three arrested over murder of Limpopo mayor, Moses 'Big Moss' Maluleke

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Collins Chabane local municipality mayor and ANC deputy secretary in the Vhembe ...
News
3 days ago

R250,000 reward for information on murdered Limpopo mayor

Collins Chabane local municipality mayor Moses Maluleke, 56, was gunned down at his home last week Thursday. His 18-year-old son was also shot and ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I wanted to take all the pain so that they wouldn’t touch the girls' — model ... South Africa
  2. No going back, no compromise, says Ramaphosa on step-aside resolution Politics
  3. Questions remain over horror Krugersdorp gang rapes News
  4. KwaZulu-Natal motorist jumps into the sea to evade cops South Africa
  5. EFF birthday bash turns into Ramaphosa-bashing event Politics

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele