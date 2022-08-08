The ANC's social transformation subcommittee chairperson Lindiwe Sisulu said gender-GBV and femicide is a “calamity” that needs urgent attention.
“We are on the verge of a crisis and we should do something about it. For instance, there is growing aggravated rape perpetrated on minors. Rape and GBV, as we speak, are on a serious increase in our country.”
Among the options it is exploring is chemical castration.
It is unclear how the proposed castration, if translated into policy, would deter would-be rapists.
“Allow the normal judicial processes to go through, and if we discover there was a rape and the verdict is that of guilt, then we suggest there should be chemical castration of that person so it does not happen again.
“It is a suggestion raised by the women’s league at the last conference and rejected by conference. We are putting it forward again and we will see what will happen,” Sisulu said at the ANC’s recent national policy conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg.
TimesLIVE
POLL | Do you believe government is taking GBV and femicide seriously enough?
Image: 123RF/milkos
As SA commemorates Women’s Day on Tuesday, the debate over whether government is doing enough to fight gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide continues.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has previously labelled GBV the country’s second pandemic and recently claimed violence against women and children is a far greater crisis than most health emergencies SA has faced.
Virginia Keppler of Rea Thusa/We Help told the Sunday Times the system continues to fail most women.
“We are at the mercy of politicians and corrupt police officials. We have [police minister] Bheki Cele, who is a danger to society. He tells a woman who is reporting a rape that she is lucky she was raped only once,” she said.
Image: Sunday Times
For a high resolution version of the image above, click here.
While some lambasted government for not doing enough to protect women and children, others said it would take more than legislation to address the issues.
Advocate Praise Kambula, project manager for the 2018 presidential summit against GBV and femicide and head of the justice, safety and protection pillar of the National Strategic Plan, told the Sunday Times government can pass laws to help fight GBV, but it remains a domestic issue rooted in homes and families.
“The poison is at home. People walking in the street belong to a family, so that is where the focus should be.
“The problems are not in law. Back in 2012 SA was criticised by the UN. They said we had brilliant legislation. Paper law is good, but we are struggling to bridge that gulf between law and action,” Kambula said.
Others, including the ANC Women’s League, called for harsh punishment for convicted abusers.
