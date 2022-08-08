×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Department of transport and Sanral launch national Vala Zonke potholes programme

08 August 2022 - 09:29 By TimesLIVE

The department of transport and its subsidiary company the SA National Roads Agency will launch the national Vala Zonke potholes programme on Monday.

Potholes are an increasing danger on the country’s roads.

TimesLIVE

