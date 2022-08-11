×

South Africa

IN PICS | Nomvula Mokonyane leads anti-GBV protest in Krugersdorp

11 August 2022 - 12:57 By Kgaugelo Masweneng and Ziphozonke Lushaba
ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane led a group of ANC supporters at the Krugersdorp magistrate's court in a protest against gender-based violence.
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA/TimesLIVE

Seven more suspects linked to the rapes of eight women in Krugersdorp last month are expected to appear in court on Thursday, bringing the number of arrests for the attack to 14.

Proceedings were delayed as an age assessment is being done on an alleged zama zama (illegal miner) who says he is a minor.

ANC national executive committee member Nomvula Mokonyane led a protest outside the Krugersdorp magistrate's court, attended by supporters of the ANC, ActionSA and the LGBTQI+ community.

Mokonyane said the crime was close to home for her as she grew up in the area.

“Our safety, freedom of movement has been violated. But what is worse is what happened to the young women.

Supporters of political parties protest at the Krugersdorp magistrate's court, where suspects are in the dock for the gang rape of women at a West Village mine dump.
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA/TimesLIVE

“We have mobilised to show solidarity and we believe this is a pandemic, as President [Cyril Ramaphosa] said, and it requires not only government but everyone to stand up,” said Mokonyane, a former premier of Gauteng who has held several ministerial roles, including environmental affairs, communications and water and sanitation.

“When the community went out showing their disgust against illegal mining, we saw women taking a stand.

“We’re hopeful because of what happened yesterday [Wednesday] and we’re looking forward to hearing what will transpire today.”

The rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people were also represented.
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA/TimesLIVE
ANC politician Nomvula Mokonyane at the Krugersdorp magistrate's court for the appearance of alleged zama zamas on charges related to the gang rape of women during a music video shoot at an abandoned mine dump.
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA/TimesLIVE
Protesters calling for an end to gender-based violence gathered at the Krugersdorp magistrate's court on Thursday for the court appearance of suspects linked to the gang rape of women during a music video shoot.
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA/TimesLIVE

The women had been shooting a music video at a disused mine on the West Rand on July 30 when they and the film crew were attacked by scores of men, allegedly clad in Basotho blankets. Five of the eight models were gang raped. The attackers were believed to be zama zamas operating in the area. 

The news of the incident sent shock waves across the country and sparked sporadic anti-zama zama protests on the West Rand.

Police descended on areas allegedly targeted by illegal miners shortly after the attack and 81 undocumented people were arrested.

Seven of the suspects were charged with rape and robbery on Wednesday.

Former president Jacob Zuma's image was on a T-shirt worn by one of the ANC supporters at court in Krugersdorp on Thursday.
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA/TimesLIVE

