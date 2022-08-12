×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Wife accused of plotting murder of husband to reapply for bail on new facts

12 August 2022 - 06:30 By TimesLIVE
A woman accused of plotting to murder her husband has indicated she plans to apply for bail on new facts.
A woman accused of plotting to murder her husband has indicated she plans to apply for bail on new facts.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

A woman accused of planning to have her husband murdered indicated she plans to reapply for bail, based on new facts, when the case resumes on September 7.

Miriam Tau, 40, was arrested at the Indian Centre in Kimberley on May 15  after a weeklong intelligence-driven and surveillance operation led by the police and its undercover agents.

Tau, who is facing a charge of conspiracy to commit murder, was denied bail by the Kimberley district court on May 27. The case was on Thursday transferred to the Kimberley regional court.

“On her previous bail application, the prosecution made numerous submissions, one being that the life of the husband will be in danger if the accused is released on bail.

“She is remanded in custody, until her next appearance on September 2 2022 ... where she is expected to formally make her intention to reapply for bail, based on new facts,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said in a statement.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE :

Accused in murder of Limpopo mayor Moses Maluleke abandon bail bids

Shumani Nemadodzi, 47, and Avhatakali Mulaudzi, 42, face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession ...
News
1 day ago

Man arrested after officer injured in hit-and-run incident in Philippi

A 30-year-old suspect is facing a raft of charges, including attempted murder, after a hit-and-run incident involving a Cape Town metro police ...
News
1 day ago

Life in jail for men who murdered taxi owner

Three men were each sentenced to life and 10 years' imprisonment by the Mtunzini circuit court on Wednesday for the murder of taxi owner Nduduzo ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Operation Dudula takes fight to Cape Town employers who hire foreign staff South Africa
  2. 53-hour water outage in Gauteng starts today, here's who will be affected South Africa
  3. Woman loses R10m Ferrari key during Pretoria parking lot scrap South Africa
  4. REVEALED | How SA’s most notorious thugs got out of jail free and killed 24, ... News
  5. Zuma heads to SCA to overturn ruling against his ‘unlawful’ medical parole News

Latest Videos

Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women
48 cases related to Marikana massacre litigations are still in court