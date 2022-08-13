×

South Africa

Hawks security officer arrested for 'submitting fake matric certificate'

13 August 2022 - 10:36
The officer was arrested in Bellville.
A security guard has been arrested for allegedly submitting a fake matric certificate to land a job at the Hawks offices in Cape Town.

The elite crime-fighting directorate swooped on Phelisa Lande, 45, on its doorstep on Monday. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Lande was arrested at the directorate's Bellville office.

“In October 2021 there was a post advertised for a security official in the Hawks offices in Bellville,” said Hani.

“When she applied for the position, the accused allegedly submitted a fraudulent matric certificate. As a result, the accused was appointed in the Bellville, Western Cape, office where she occupied the post on April 1 2022.”

Upon noticing the suspicious certificate, the Hawks vetted the qualifications with the department of education and further investigation revealed that the accused had submitted the same qualification for her previous job as a security officer.”

Lande appeared in the Bellville magistrate’s court last week. She was released on R1,000 bail and the matter was remanded to September 6 for her to acquire legal representation.

TimesLIVE

