South Africa

High chances of stage 2 load-shedding, says Eskom

15 August 2022 - 18:00 By TIMESLIVE
Potential power cuts on Monday evening, says Eskom.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

Eskom has warned it may be lights out on Monday evening. 

The power utility said there was a chance that stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented between 6pm and midnight. This was because of a shortage of generation capacity. 

“The breakdowns of a generation unit each at Kriel, Majuba and Matla and three units at Arnot power station during the past 24 hours, as well as delays in returning units to service at Kusile, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations, have put a severe strain on the power generation system. An increase in demand due to the cold front sweeping across the country has worsened the capacity constraints.

“We have 4,508MW on planned maintenance while another 13,622MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

Eskom called on the public to use electricity sparingly. 

TimesLIVE

