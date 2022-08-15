A 28-year-old man allegedly involved in deadly attacks on Intercape long-distance buses made his first appearance in the Bishop Lavis magistrate’s court in Cape Town on Monday.
Unathi Sitsili is charged with one count of murder and three of attempted murder.
“His appearance follows a spate of shootings of Intercape buses in March and April 2022. He is charged under schedule 6 and the state will oppose his bail application,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.
“The accused told his legal aid lawyer that he doesn't have previous convictions and pending cases against him.
“His case was postponed to next Monday for bail information”
Sitsili was arrested by a team of detectives from the serious violent crimes unit focusing on transport-related violence in the early hours of Saturday in Klapmuts in the Cape winelands.
Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said earlier that in April, an Intercape bus driven by Bongikhaya Machana, 35, was shot at. Machana, who was injured, died three days later in hospital. Shots were fired at another Intercape bus in another incident in March.
Man, 28, faces murder charge over shots fired at Intercape buses
Image: Intercape
