South Africa

Divers recover body of second child who died playing in a Limpopo dam

Police say there have been several drownings at Seshego dam over the years

16 August 2022 - 07:49
Police divers recovered the body of Kubu Mashilo, 12, who died along with friend Kotsema Ramaru, 9, in Seshego Dam on Saturday. File photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Police divers have recovered the body of the second child who drowned in Seshego Dam on Saturday. 

The two children, identified as Kotsema Ramaru, 9, and Kubu Mashilo, 12, died at about 10am while swimming with their friends in the Limpopo dam.

Police divers managed to retrieve Kotsema's body on Saturday.

Two boys drown in Seshego dam after their homemade 'boat' capsizes

Their 'boat' capsized in the middle of the dam and both boys drowned.
News
1 day ago

Lt-Col Malesela Ledwaba said both children were from Seshego Zone 5.

“The information at our disposal is that the boys were swimming and crossing the dam using white foam props as flotation devices, an occurrence which is said to be usual practice in the area. The unfortunate situation happened when their 'boat' capsized in the middle of the dam and both boys drowned.”

Police search and rescue members conducted a search from Saturday and had been hard at work until Monday when they managed to retrieve the second body at about 12 midday.

Parents and guardians were cautioned to ensure their children do not engage in water activities unsupervised. There have been several drownings in the dam over the years.

Provincial commissioner of Limpopo Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe commended the team for their dedication and tireless efforts in searching for the drowning victims.

Police have opened two counts of inquest and investigations are continuing.

