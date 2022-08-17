×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Operation Dudula wants soldiers roped in to combat zama zamas

17 August 2022 - 20:41
Parliament portfolio committee of minerals and energy members scanning the mine in Krugersdorp where eight women were raped, allegedly by zama zamas.
Parliament portfolio committee of minerals and energy members scanning the mine in Krugersdorp where eight women were raped, allegedly by zama zamas.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Izimbokodo — a movement for women under the Operation Dudula banner — wants the national defence force to be deployed in areas where illegal mining is rife.

On Wednesday, the group marched to the department of defence in Pretoria to call on the SANDF to help the police in combating zama zamas whom they allege are behind an assortment of other crimes besides illegal mining.

West Rand residents comb koppie in hunt for zama zamas

Residents of Munsieville, Krugersdorp, on Friday combed a koppie in search of zama zamas operating in the area.
News
1 week ago

The women marchers said SA is under siege and ordinary laws and government powers are no longer sufficient to restore peace and order in the country.

“Our institutions are no longer coping and systems are buckling under pressure,” the group said, 

Operation Dudula said together with its alliance partners (Put SA First, ATDF, Forgotten Citizens of SA, and others) through national joint operational and intelligence structure (Natjoints), wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa in May, requesting him to declare a state of emergency on the illegal immigration crisis and resultant crimes, including the high prevalence of social crimes against women and children.

Dudula organisations contravening the law — Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for an end to campaigns against foreigners, saying these create social tensions and are against the law.
Politics
4 months ago

They want the deployment of soldiers to tighten security along SA's porous borders and also want officials stationed at the border lines to be dealt with, alleging it was there that national security was compromised.

The group expressed their concerns over the issue of zama zamas, ongoing rapes and murders of women, the high rate of kidnapping and human trafficking and other crimes, citing the recent incident where eight women were raped and robbed at a disused mine near Krugersdorp as an example. Their attackers were alleged to be zama zamas. 

They also demanded the mass deportation of illegal foreigners.

They have given defence minister Thandi Modise seven days to respond to their demands. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Operation Dudula takes fight to Cape Town employers who hire foreign staff

Operation Dudula members marched to shops and filling stations in Cape Town on Wednesday, demanding that they get rid of their foreign staff.
News
1 week ago

PATRICK BULGER | Smelting point: zama zamas, crime, immigration and the ANC

After 1994 we threw open our doors to all-comers; now we’ve had enough they must all head back to where they came from
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Heroic dog sends gang of thieves packing from Durban home South Africa
  2. Sassa to help R350 grant recipients find jobs — here's what you need to know South Africa
  3. 'My pants cost R2,000 & my shirt cost R1,800': Bonginkosi Khanyile explains why ... South Africa
  4. ‘I have no fear and won’t be intimidated’, says Duduzile Zuma after Hawks’ July ... South Africa
  5. Advertising board finds Pick n Pay milk advert a tad sour South Africa

Latest Videos

Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000
Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...