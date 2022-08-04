×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

PATRICK BULGER | Smelting point: zama zamas, crime, immigration and the ANC

After 1994 we threw open our doors to all-comers; now we’ve had enough they must all head back to where they came from

04 August 2022 - 21:13

Finally, when the good folk of Kagiso on Gauteng’s West Rand had at last brought law and order to the area, smoke hung over razed iron shacks, one person lay dead and schoolkids played among the rubble and burning tyres that blocked the road. As calm returned, TV news was reporting that residents were busy beating naked men presumed to be zama zama illegal miners...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Fiddler on the roof: Ramaphosa’s solar power to the people Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | Bittersweet symphony: Nathi puts oompah into orchestral ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PATRICK BULGER | People’s power: will constituencies save democracy in SA? Opinion & Analysis
  4. PATRICK BULGER | Shut up already: silence, ministers talking power to truth Opinion & Analysis
  5. PATRICK BULGER | I’m every woman: clinging to power by clutching at the ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. PATRICK BULGER | Automatic for the people: how protest became the way we roll Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Krugersdorp gang-rape case deserves cops’ thorough attention Opinion & Analysis
  2. SUE DE GROOT | Welcome to the No. 1 Ladies Hoodwinkery Agency. Wear a blindfold ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PATRICK BULGER | Smelting point: zama zamas, crime, immigration and the ANC Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Gana’s resignation proves DA’s inability to change Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Thank you for your taxes, SA. Here’s a slogan of appreciation Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele