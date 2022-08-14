Cops call for Krugersdorp rape victims to attend ID parades
'We cannot exclude that more suspects can face similar charges as investigations progress'
14 August 2022 - 00:00
While the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has a watertight case against 14 suspects who appeared in court this week on charges of rape over the horrific attacks on several women at a mine dump in Krugersdorp, more victims are yet to take part in identity parades...
