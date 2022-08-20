×

South Africa

After almost two years, flights between Richards Bay and Joburg resume

20 August 2022 - 13:11
Airlink flights between Johannesburg and Richards Bay will resume next month after almost two years. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Getty Images
Image: Waldo Swiegers/Getty Images

After an enforced 20-month hiatus due to reduced demand during the Covid-19 pandemic, flights are set to resume between Richards Bay in northern KZN and Johannesburg from next month.

Airlink announced on Friday it would resume scheduled services between the two economic hubs from September 19.

Airlink CEO and MD Rodger Foster said the resumption of the flights was vital to the economies of KwaZulu-Natal and the country.

He said SA's viability and development depend on a fully functioning and efficient transportation system, “with air connectivity playing a key role in driving business and investment in the coal-terminus town and the industries it hosts”.

“We are ready to welcome Richards Bay customers back on board our flights and help reignite growth and economic activity in the area.”

Airlink’s Richards Bay flights will be operated with 29-seat Jetstream 41 turboprop airliners with the following schedule:

Airlink flights between the northern KwaZulu-Natal economic hub of Richards Bay and Johannesburg are set to resume next month.
Image: Airlink

