×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu leads march against gender-based violence in Soshanguve

20 August 2022 - 16:10
Tourism minister Lindiwa Sisulu led a march against gender-based violence in Soshanguve, Pretoria, on Saturday.
Tourism minister Lindiwa Sisulu led a march against gender-based violence in Soshanguve, Pretoria, on Saturday.
Image: Supplied

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu led a march against gender-based violence (GBV) in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, on Saturday.

The event was triggered by several such incidents. Residents told Sisulu that a few months ago a “serial rapist targeted more than 12 young girls”.

The residents delivered a memorandum at the Rietgat police station, one of the three police stations in the area.   

“We are disturbed by the recent hike in the killings within our communities. We believe that these senseless killings do not belong in democracy nor any society,” the memorandum reads.

“We call on law enforcement authorities to double their work in preventing any planned mass shooting through intelligence work and partnership with communities. 

“We equally condemn the lawlessness and disrespect of our society and believe that the perpetrators should meet the full might of the law. We call on authorities to deal with the scourge of illegal immigrants who violate the hospitality of our country.”

Sisulu delivered the Winnie Mandela lecture at the nearby Bodibeng Library after the march.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Illegal mining problem can be solved, says Gauteng premier Makhura

Gauteng premier David Makhura believes the issue of illegal mining can be solved if the mining community accommodates small-scale artisanal miners.
News
23 hours ago

Allowing longer stays at shelters would help abused women recover and thrive — study

For many abused women, shelters are the only places where they can take refuge when they escape their abusers.
News
1 day ago

Zuma's daughter Thuthukile gets tongues wagging with call for Godongwana to step aside

ANC Youth League fundraiser Thuthukile Zuma called for finance minister Enoch Godongwana to step aside amid sexual assault allegations.
News
1 day ago

Cele calls Steenhuisen a 'woman abuser who pressured wife to marry'

Police minister Bheki Cele said the DA should have 'dealt with' John Steenhuisen, claiming the DA leader "abused a junior woman in his office".
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Durban taxi driver left confused after pupil allegedly ‘paid’ with a ... South Africa
  2. Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini's name put forward as next Zulu king South Africa
  3. Cyril’s air force plane can’t fly so he chartered a SAA jet to travel to ... News
  4. WATCH | ‘Bayede is a winner’: Misuzulu throwing shade with boxing video? South Africa
  5. Mbalula responds to claims fuel price drop may be 'hijacked' South Africa

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000