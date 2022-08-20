“We are disturbed by the recent hike in the killings within our communities. We believe that these senseless killings do not belong in democracy nor any society,” the memorandum reads.
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu leads march against gender-based violence in Soshanguve
Image: Supplied
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu led a march against gender-based violence (GBV) in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, on Saturday.
The event was triggered by several such incidents. Residents told Sisulu that a few months ago a “serial rapist targeted more than 12 young girls”.
The residents delivered a memorandum at the Rietgat police station, one of the three police stations in the area.
Sisulu delivered the Winnie Mandela lecture at the nearby Bodibeng Library after the march.
