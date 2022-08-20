People across SA flocked in their numbers to KwaKhangelaMankengane Palace in KwaNongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, to witness ukungena esibayeni (the entering of the kraal) ceremony of AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu on Saturday.
A court bid by the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's daughters to halt events associated with the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu is believed to have been struck off the roll.
Princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma also sought to bar President Cyril Ramaphosa from providing Misuzulu with a certificate certifying him as king of the amaZulu.
IN PICS | People come in their numbers to King Misuzulu's entering of the kraal ceremony
This, the princesses argued, should be done after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled on a judgment dismissing their contestation of the late king's will.
