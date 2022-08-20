×

South Africa

IN PICS | People come in their numbers to King Misuzulu's entering of the kraal ceremony

20 August 2022 - 15:00 By TimesLIVE
A member of the amabhutho during the ukungena esibhayeni of the amaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwethini on Saturday.
Image: GCIS

People across SA flocked in their numbers to KwaKhangelaMankengane Palace in KwaNongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, to witness ukungena esibayeni (the entering of the kraal) ceremony of AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu on Saturday.

A court bid by the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's daughters to halt events associated with the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu is believed to have been struck off the roll.

Princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma also sought to bar President Cyril Ramaphosa from providing Misuzulu with a certificate certifying him as king of the amaZulu.

Guests waiting for the entering of the kraal ceremony to start.
Image: GCIS
An amaZulu ibhutho in awe.
Image: GCIS
Amabutho during the entering of the kraal ceremony.
Image: GCIS
A Zulu matriarch leading maidens during the entering of the kraal ceremony of amaZulu king.
Image: GCIS
Maidens holding up placrds to welcome amaZulu KIng Misuzulu KaBhekuzulu.
Image: GCIS
Amabutho came in their numbers at Kwakhangela palace to witness the entering of the kraal ceremony of amaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini.
Image: GCIS
Amabutho celebrating the entering of the kraal by the king.
Image: GCIS
amaZulu maidens dancing and celebrating the entering of the kraal of the amaZulu king.
Image: GCIS
The king's homestead of Kwakhangela is filling up for the customary entering of the kraal ceremony, which is strictly reserved for the heir to the throne.
Image: GCIS
Amabhutho led the ukungena esibhayeni of the king at Kwakhangela.
Image: GCIS

This, the princesses argued, should be done after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled on a judgment dismissing their contestation of the late king's will.

