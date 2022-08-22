×

South Africa

Gang of 13 rob Durban beauty store of cash and perfumes

22 August 2022 - 11:22
The scene outside the Musgrave Centre in Durban on Friday evening after the robbery.
Image: via facebook

A gang of 13 men held staff and customers at gunpoint at a beauty store in the Musgrave Centre in Durban on Friday before making off with cash and perfumes.

A series of gunshots could be heard on the busy Musgrave Road at about 6pm as the robbers made their escape in three vehicles.

Staff and customers at the Edgars Beauty store were left traumatised.

Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the incident took place at 5.45pm.

“Thirteen males entered business premises on Musgrave Road and pointed firearms at the staff and customers. They demanded cash, took cellphones and perfumes before fleeing.”

Ngcobo said one suspect was arrested on the N2 south. 

“He will appear in court soon for robbery.”

TimesLIVE

