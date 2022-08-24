KFC launches investigation into fake food inspector

KFC has announced it will launch a private investigation to track down an alleged fake food inspector soliciting free food from KFC stores across SA.

Media reports of the alleged fake KFC quality assurance inspector first surfaced in 2019. The incidents initially reported were believed to be an urban legend. Subsequent social media coverage of the fake inspector has led to further stories of other quality assurance impersonators.

KFC has appointed private investigator Beckett Mathunzi to establish the authenticity of the alleged reports and, if real, track down the con man’s identity.

KFC is appealing to the public to help with this investigation. Any information can be shared using the 24-hour hotline, 087-240-6724.

This article was paid for by KFC.