South Africa

Limpopo neighbours, aged 68 and 71, arrested for allegedly raping 12-year-old girl

'They each offered her R5 for her silence'

26 August 2022 - 10:12 By TimesLIVE
Two elderly men nabbed for rape of 12-year-old girl. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

Two men, aged 68 and 71, will appear in the Bolobedu magistrate's court on Friday for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

The incident happened at Ga-Matipane village, Limpopo police said. 

Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the pair allegedly raped the child on two different occasions. 

“The two suspects, who are reportedly friends and the victim's neighbours, were arrested on Wednesday, August 24, by the family violence, child protection and sexual offences  unit after the victim's mother opened the cases at Mokwakwaila police station. The mother reportedly learnt about the incidents after the victim opened up to her school principal. The police were immediately notified and two cases of rape were opened. 

“Police investigations revealed that the victim was first raped on August 15 by the 71-year-old suspect at his homestead, who thereafter gave her a R5 coin and told her not to tell anyone. The victim was raped again five days later, on the 20th, in the nearby bushes by the 68-year-old suspect. The suspect also gave her a R5 coin.”

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe commended the police for arresting the suspects speedily.

“It is very difficult to comprehend what led these elderly men, who should be trusted, to take advantage of a vulnerable child in this manner. Gender-based violence remains a priority for the police and all efforts are being made to eradicate it in our communities.”

