It had also reached out to the family involved and said it was providing them with the necessary support in respect of counselling and legal representation.
"Spar adopts a zero-tolerance approach to crime and will ensure that the strongest possible consequences follow attempts to commit crimes in any of the Spar stores."
The mother of the child took to social media on Monday to recall a harrowing incident that happened on Sunday morning as she was buying groceries at a Superspar in Meyersdal.
The traumatised woman related what happened in a lengthy Facebook post.
"I had her in my arms and when I get to the meat section I placed her in the trolley to free up my hands. I [couldn't] find what I’m looking for and bend down," she said.
"Within an instant, a stranger is seen in the video taking my daughter. I look up and she’s gone ... I immediately look for her and find her in the arms of this man.
"I’m able to grab her from him and say what’s he doing with my daughter? Why does he have her? He is smiling and laughing, telling me he walked past the trolley and my daughter's arms were up, so he picked her up. I am frozen and confused. Why is he laughing?"
The National Prosecuting Authority said the suspect, Mduduzi Godfrey Thobela, appeared in court on Tuesday. He was released on bail and is due back in court on September 15.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Spar backs family whose child escaped 'attempted kidnapping', vows action
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Spar has vowed to take action if it finds any other employees were involved in an alleged attempted kidnapping incident at one of its stores in Alberton, southeast of Joburg, earlier this week.
This comes after one of the store employees was caught on CCTV footage taking a toddler out of her mother's trolley and walking off with her.
In a statement, Spar said it was extremely relieved that the attempt was foiled and that the store owner, along with the store management, took the decision to immediately suspend the staff member involved.
"[Spar] will take further action based on the results of the investigation. The staff member in question was arrested by the police and the store is assisting the police with their investigation by providing CCTV footage," it said in a statement.
"It is not clear at this stage whether there were other persons involved and should it be revealed that any of the store’s employees are involved, the appropriate action will be taken."
WATCH | Spar employee charged with kidnapping after CCTV captures him picking up customer's baby
It had also reached out to the family involved and said it was providing them with the necessary support in respect of counselling and legal representation.
"Spar adopts a zero-tolerance approach to crime and will ensure that the strongest possible consequences follow attempts to commit crimes in any of the Spar stores."
The mother of the child took to social media on Monday to recall a harrowing incident that happened on Sunday morning as she was buying groceries at a Superspar in Meyersdal.
The traumatised woman related what happened in a lengthy Facebook post.
"I had her in my arms and when I get to the meat section I placed her in the trolley to free up my hands. I [couldn't] find what I’m looking for and bend down," she said.
"Within an instant, a stranger is seen in the video taking my daughter. I look up and she’s gone ... I immediately look for her and find her in the arms of this man.
"I’m able to grab her from him and say what’s he doing with my daughter? Why does he have her? He is smiling and laughing, telling me he walked past the trolley and my daughter's arms were up, so he picked her up. I am frozen and confused. Why is he laughing?"
The National Prosecuting Authority said the suspect, Mduduzi Godfrey Thobela, appeared in court on Tuesday. He was released on bail and is due back in court on September 15.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Abandoned newborn baby found, mother arrested in Mpumalanga
Two men burnt to death after kidnap victim screams for help
Kidnapped Cape Town boy found safe after R800k ransom demand
Metro cops to the rescue after Joburg woman spotted being bundled into vehicle
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos