Johannesburg metro police have arrested two men who allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman at Gandhi Square in the Joburg CBD.
Spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers received a call for backup on Tuesday morning.
“Upon their arrival, the officers found that two male suspects had forcefully shoved a lady inside their vehicle and as they were attempting to drive off, security personnel and two [metro police] officers saw the lady screaming.”
They managed to stop the vehicle and the suspects were apprehended and taken to Johannesburg Central police station.
Metro cops to the rescue after Joburg woman spotted being bundled into vehicle
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari
Kidnappings, often for ransom, have increased over the past few months. In June, Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela revealed that more than 1,500 kidnappings were reported in the first quarter. This was almost triple the 524 incidents during the same period last year.
Here are some of the recent kidnappings:
TimesLIVE
