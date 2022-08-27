×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Free State woman jailed for five years for stealing R6m from law firm

27 August 2022 - 13:27
An investigation by the Hawks in the Free State resulted in a 45-year-old woman getting a five-year prison sentence for defrauding her employer. Stock photo.
An investigation by the Hawks in the Free State resulted in a 45-year-old woman getting a five-year prison sentence for defrauding her employer. Stock photo.
Image: Olivier Le Moal

A 45-year-old Free State woman was jailed for five years for defrauding her former employer of R6m. 

Giselle Taylor Maritz was on Friday convicted and sentenced in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court for fraud, money-laundering and contravention of the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act.

According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Capt Christopher Singo, Maritz defrauded her former employer, Phatshoane Henney Inc Attorneys, of R6m over four years. 

“The employer became aware of fraudulent activities at the end of February 2020. They involved manipulating financial records and unlawful transfer of trust funds.”

A preliminary probe by the firm found Maritz was unlawfully transferring trust funds to her and her mother's bank accounts.

“These fraudulent transactions were carried out between 2015 and 2019. As a result, Phatshoane Henney Inc Attorneys was prejudiced and suffered a total loss of more than R6m.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Karabo Mokoena’s jailed murderer linked to fraud case

The man convicted and sentenced for the murder of Karabo Mokoena has been "requisitioned from Bloemfontein prison" to face a fraud case in Mpumalanga.
News
3 days ago

SIU probing corruption and maladministration at NSFAS

The Special Investigating Unit said on Friday it will launch an investigation into alleged corruption and maladministration at the National Student ...
News
21 hours ago

Leather couches, 19 properties and 115 vehicles among items seized from cops implicated in 'blue lights' scandal

The National Prosecuting Authority's Asset Forfeiture Unit and the Investigating Directorate on Friday seized assets belonging to police officials ...
News
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Pick and pay less: which supermarket is the cheapest for grocery shopping? News
  2. ‘Blacklisted’ company knocks the lights out of eThekwini with R30m asset seizure News
  3. SA seeks to curb immigration, plans policy revamp South Africa
  4. Wear traditional clothes to school to honour new Zulu king, KZN education MEC ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Spar employee charged with kidnapping after CCTV captures him picking ... South Africa

Latest Videos

How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court