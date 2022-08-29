Suspect bust at Botswana border for 'smuggling cocaine worth R2.2m'

The Hawks in the North West arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth about R2.2m at the Swartkopfontein border post on Sunday.
“The multidisciplinary team was conducting cross-border operations on Sunday. The suspect was arrested after a taxi travelling from Botswana to SA was searched and three bags of cocaine were allegedly found hidden in false compartments of his two backpacks,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso said.
The man will appear in the Lehurutshe magistrate’s court on Tuesday on charges of contravening the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act.
TimesLIVE
Image: SAPS
