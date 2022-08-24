Four articles to read about investigations by the Hawks

Corruption one of the biggest threats to SA: Hawks
The Hawks have arrested 12,157 suspects and secured 4,447 convictions in the past four years.
On Tuesday, national Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya highlighted 45 milestones achieved since his appointment in June 2018, among them five major corruption cases.
The Hawks believe corruption is one of the biggest threats to the country. To strengthen the fight against it, the anti-corruption task team (ACTT) and operational committee have been revitalised to fast-track investigations, prosecutions and asset recoveries.
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The Hawks are dealing with 22,477 cases with more than 500,000 charges.
Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya gave an account of national priority offences and highlights of milestones achieved by the directorate on Tuesday.
