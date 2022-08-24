×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Four articles to read about investigations by the Hawks

24 August 2022 - 14:47 By TimesLIVE
The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya.
The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The Hawks are dealing with 22,477 cases with more than 500,000 charges.

Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya gave an account of national priority offences and highlights of milestones achieved by the directorate on Tuesday.

Corruption one of the biggest threats to SA: Hawks

The Hawks have arrested 12,157 suspects and secured 4,447 convictions in the past four years.

On Tuesday, national Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya highlighted 45 milestones achieved since his appointment in June 2018, among them five major corruption cases.

The Hawks believe corruption is one of the biggest threats to the country. To strengthen the fight against it, the anti-corruption task team (ACTT) and operational committee have been revitalised to fast-track investigations, prosecutions and asset recoveries. 

Biggest drug busts in SA seize thousands of kilograms of cocaine in past four years

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) says tackling drugs, gangsterism and associated criminal activities remains an apex priority for government.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya highlighted milestones achieved in the past four years. 

He said corruption remains one of the biggest threats to the country, but following that was drugs and gangsterism. 

More than 140 people have been convicted of serious corruption

More than 140 suspects have been convicted of serious corruption in the past four years.

“In strengthening the fight against corruption, the anti-corruption task team has been revitalised to fast-track criminal investigation, prosecution and asset recovery. There are cases that have been selected, prioritised and monitored on a continuous basis,” said Lebeya.

PPE and commercial crimes take precedence on list of serious cases

Thirty-one people have been convicted for PPE and Covid-19 relief fraud.

This is according to Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya, who said 143 people have appeared in various courts in 45 cases.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Gauteng woman wants to be King Misuzulu's ‘first white Zulu queen’ South Africa
  2. ANC in KZN hit back at animal rights activist over king's lion hunt South Africa
  3. #NationalShutdown — These are the routes to avoid South Africa
  4. Counting rands: Pick n Pay's double trouble on Handy Andy adverts South Africa
  5. King’s lion hunt sparks questions around traditions News

Latest Videos

'We are defending the working class': Shutdown protest kicks off
‘EFF will ensure Ramaphosa doesn’t finish his term as president’: Malema