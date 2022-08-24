The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) says tackling drugs, gangsterism and associated criminal activities remains a priority for the government.
In a press briefing on Tuesday, Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya highlighted 45 of the milestones achieved since his tenure began in June 2018.
He said corruption remains one of the biggest threats to the country, but following the scourge of corruption was drugs and gangsterism.
Lebeya was holding the first press briefing of the Hawks since he became head in June 2018.
Over the period between the 2018/19 and 2021/22 financial years, 1,305 suspects were arrested and 235 convictions secured for drug-related offences. A total of R3.383bn worth of various drugs was seized from clandestine laboratories, airports, oceans, land borders and on the roads.
“A dedicated SA Narcotics Enforcement Bureau is committed to working collaboratively with other law enforcement agencies domestically, regionally and internationally to disrupt and dismantle prolific drug trafficking organisations. Interdiction at sea, air and land borders have also been intensified through this capacity in close co-operation with international law enforcement bodies and other government departments,” he said.
He highlighted some of the successes, in order from the list of 45:
Case 6: Gqeberha cocaine haul
On January 8 2019, the Hawks intercepted 706 cocaine bricks hidden beneath thousands of containers at Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, worth R706m.
Drug busts in SA seize thousands of kilograms of cocaine in past four years
Case 6: Gqeberha cocaine haul
On January 8 2019, the Hawks intercepted 706 cocaine bricks hidden beneath thousands of containers at Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, worth R706m.
Hawks uncover massive cocaine shipment at Port of Ngqura
Case 7: Marble Hall illicit drugs laboratory
Obele Ifeanyi and Aldeo Mathe were arrested on a game farm outside Marble Hall in Limpopo on June 16 2020, for operating a huge clandestine drug laboratory. Police recovered drugs worth millions of rand, four firearms with ammunition, big drug manufacturing machinery and chemicals.
On March 7 2021 they were found guilty and sentenced to four years' imprisonment suspended. The farm, which is valued at more than R4m, was preserved as an instrument used in the manufacture of drugs.
Drug lab bust on Limpopo game farm 'big enough to supply entire country'
Cases 8 and 9: Rip on rip off/ piggy backing drugs
In June 2021 an intelligence operation led to the discovery of 541kg of cocaine to the value of R216.4m in canvas bags placed in a legitimate shipment of animal food in Isipingo, Durban. They used a “rip on, rip off” or “piggy backing” method, with a duplicate seal placed inside for easy resealing after the extraction thereof by the trafficking organisation. On July 30 2021 an intelligence operation led to the discovery of another consignment of 1,000kg of cocaine worth R400m in black canvas bags placed inside a legitimate consignment of vehicle and truck parts. A duplicate seal was found in one of the bags.
Police find 541kg of cocaine disguised as animal food in shipping container
Case 10: Cocaine boat
In June 2021 the investigators intercepted a vehicle towing a boat on the N1 near Pretoria. The boat contained 805kg of cocaine to the value of R400m. Eight suspects were arrested and a ninth escaped.
The case has been remanded to October 3 for the seven accused. One accused has since been convicted.
Luxury R16m yacht seized in raids linked to 805kg cocaine freeway bust in Gauteng
Case 11: Aeroton cocaine
On July 9 2021 an intelligence operation found a container destined for Aeroton, Johannesburg, from Durban, which led to the arrest of six suspects including two police officials and a traffic official. A duplicate seal was found in possession of one of the arrested suspects and 715kg of cocaine worth R286m was seized.
R400m drug bust suspects remanded in custody
Case 12: Cocaine destined for Cape markets
On August 4, Ebrahim Kara, Meshack Ngobese and Elias Radebe were arrested in the Western Cape for trafficking 675kg of cocaine to the value of R403m.
The case was postponed to August 22 in the Athlone magistrate’s court.
Three men bust for R400m worth of cocaine
