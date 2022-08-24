×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

SERIOUS CRIME SERIES: Article 2 of 4

Drug busts in SA seize thousands of kilograms of cocaine in past four years

24 August 2022 - 14:14
The Hawks believe that after corruption, drugs, gangsterism and associated criminal activities are some of the top priorities of the crime-fighting organisation. File photo.
The Hawks believe that after corruption, drugs, gangsterism and associated criminal activities are some of the top priorities of the crime-fighting organisation. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) says tackling drugs, gangsterism and associated criminal activities remains a priority for the government.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya highlighted 45 of the milestones achieved since his tenure began in June 2018.

He said corruption remains one of the biggest threats to the country, but following the scourge of corruption was drugs and gangsterism. 

Lebeya was holding the first press briefing of the Hawks since he became head in June 2018.

Over the period between the 2018/19 and 2021/22 financial years, 1,305 suspects were arrested and 235 convictions secured for drug-related offences. A total of R3.383bn worth of various drugs was seized from clandestine laboratories, airports, oceans, land borders and on the roads.  

“A dedicated SA Narcotics Enforcement Bureau is committed to working collaboratively with other law enforcement agencies domestically, regionally and internationally to disrupt and dismantle prolific drug trafficking organisations. Interdiction at sea, air and land borders have also been intensified through this capacity in close co-operation with international law enforcement bodies and other government departments,” he said.

He highlighted some of the successes, in order from the list of 45: 

Case 6: Gqeberha cocaine haul

On January 8 2019, the Hawks intercepted 706 cocaine bricks hidden beneath thousands of containers at Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, worth R706m.

Hawks uncover massive cocaine shipment at Port of Ngqura

A drug bust at the Port of Ngqura on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth on Monday afternoon netted over R700m in cocaine.
News
3 years ago

Case 7: Marble Hall illicit drugs laboratory

Obele Ifeanyi and Aldeo Mathe were arrested on a game farm outside Marble Hall in Limpopo on June 16 2020, for operating a huge clandestine drug laboratory. Police recovered drugs worth millions of rand, four firearms with ammunition, big drug manufacturing machinery and chemicals.

On March 7 2021 they were found guilty and sentenced to four years' imprisonment suspended. The farm, which is valued at more than R4m, was preserved as an instrument used in the manufacture of drugs.

Drug lab bust on Limpopo game farm 'big enough to supply entire country'

Drugs worth R10m, four illegal firearms, ammunition and equipment for manufacturing drugs were recovered on a game farm outside Marblehall, Limpopo, ...
News
2 years ago

Cases 8 and 9: Rip on rip off/ piggy backing drugs

In June 2021 an intelligence operation led to the discovery of 541kg of cocaine to the value of R216.4m in canvas bags placed in a legitimate shipment of animal food in Isipingo, Durban. They used a “rip on, rip off” or “piggy backing” method, with a duplicate seal placed inside for easy resealing after the extraction thereof by the trafficking organisation. On July 30 2021 an intelligence operation led to the discovery of another consignment of 1,000kg of cocaine worth R400m in black canvas bags placed inside a legitimate consignment of vehicle and truck parts. A duplicate seal was found in one of the bags.

Police find 541kg of cocaine disguised as animal food in shipping container

Police on Tuesday confiscated 541kg bricks of cocaine at a container depot in Isipingo, south of Durban.
News
1 year ago

Case 10: Cocaine boat

In June 2021 the investigators intercepted a vehicle towing a boat on the N1 near Pretoria. The boat contained 805kg of cocaine to the value of R400m. Eight suspects were arrested and a ninth escaped.

The case has been remanded to October 3 for the seven accused. One accused has since been convicted.

Luxury R16m yacht seized in raids linked to 805kg cocaine freeway bust in Gauteng

Ke Nako, berthed at V&A Waterfront marina, seized along with a fishing vessel as two more suspects arrested.
News
1 week ago

Case 11: Aeroton cocaine

On July 9 2021 an intelligence operation found a container destined for Aeroton, Johannesburg, from Durban, which led to the arrest of six suspects including two police officials and a traffic official. A duplicate seal was found in possession of one of the arrested suspects and 715kg of cocaine worth R286m was seized.

R400m drug bust suspects remanded in custody

Three men appeared in the Athlone magistrate’s court on Monday in connection with a R400m cocaine bust by the Hawks along the N1 highway on Thursday.
News
2 weeks ago

Case 12: Cocaine destined for Cape markets

On August 4, Ebrahim Kara, Meshack Ngobese and Elias Radebe were arrested in the Western Cape for trafficking 675kg of cocaine to the value of R403m.

The case was postponed to August 22 in the Athlone magistrate’s court.

Three men bust for R400m worth of cocaine

The Hawks have swooped on three men for possession of cocaine worth R400m in the Western Cape.
News
2 weeks ago

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Corruption is one of the biggest threats to SA: Hawks

To strengthen the fight against it, the anti-corruption task team and operational committee have been revitalised to fast-track investigations, ...
News
2 hours ago

More than 140 people have been convicted of serious corruption

Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya on Tuesday gave a list of the top 45 cases the organisation had dealt with since 2018.
News
2 hours ago

PPE and commercial crimes take precedence on list of serious cases

Here are examples of cases the Hawks are prioritising.
News
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Gauteng woman wants to be King Misuzulu's ‘first white Zulu queen’ South Africa
  2. ANC in KZN hit back at animal rights activist over king's lion hunt South Africa
  3. #NationalShutdown — These are the routes to avoid South Africa
  4. Counting rands: Pick n Pay's double trouble on Handy Andy adverts South Africa
  5. King’s lion hunt sparks questions around traditions News

Latest Videos

'We are defending the working class': Shutdown protest kicks off
‘EFF will ensure Ramaphosa doesn’t finish his term as president’: Malema