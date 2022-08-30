Five people have died after a light aircraft belonging to the police crashed at Rand Airport in Gauteng on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened at around 2.30pm.
The police issued a statement saying one of its fixed-wing aircraft had crashed.
“On board were five passengers and a pilot. All five passengers have sadly lost their lives. The pilot is critically injured and has been taken to a nearby hospital,” said police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe.
“Authorities are on the scene to establish the cause of the accident. The details of the deceased and injured pilot will be released once their next of kin have been informed," she added.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Five killed, pilot critical as police light aircraft crashes at Rand Airport
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala
Five people have died after a light aircraft belonging to the police crashed at Rand Airport in Gauteng on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened at around 2.30pm.
The police issued a statement saying one of its fixed-wing aircraft had crashed.
“On board were five passengers and a pilot. All five passengers have sadly lost their lives. The pilot is critically injured and has been taken to a nearby hospital,” said police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe.
“Authorities are on the scene to establish the cause of the accident. The details of the deceased and injured pilot will be released once their next of kin have been informed," she added.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Mystery deepens as sailor’s body remains trapped in sunken yacht
Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa awarded R269m over crash site photos
American biker critically injured in tour accident
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos