South Africa

Five killed, pilot critical as police light aircraft crashes at Rand Airport

30 August 2022 - 17:18 By TimesLIVE
A light aircraft crashed at Rand Airport on Tuesday afternoon, killing all five passengers. The pilot was critically hurt. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

Five people have died after a light aircraft belonging to the police crashed at Rand Airport in Gauteng on Tuesday afternoon. 

The incident happened at around 2.30pm.

The police issued a statement saying one of its fixed-wing aircraft had crashed. 

“On board were five passengers and a pilot. All five passengers have sadly lost their lives. The pilot is critically injured and has been taken to a nearby hospital,” said police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe. 

“Authorities are on the scene to establish the cause of the accident. The details of the deceased and injured pilot will be released once their next of kin have been informed," she added. 

