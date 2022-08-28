×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

SAPS probes death of Mossel Bay sailor

Mystery deepens as sailor’s body remains trapped in sunken yacht

Body of man who set sail on unseaworthy yacht may never be recovered from sunken vessel

28 August 2022 - 19:19
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

A “rogue” sailor who died in mysterious circumstances off Cape Agulhas in an unseaworthy yacht may keep his secrets on the seabed...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Missing yacht found but sinks with skipper’s body still aboard off Mossel Bay News
  2. German couple rescued after being swept out to sea in Plettenberg Bay South Africa
  3. Bystanders rescue three teens caught in rip currents as search for missing ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Outcry over Tshwane invasion as EFF Gauteng gives away ‘free land’ News
  2. Mystery deepens as sailor’s body remains trapped in sunken yacht News
  3. Young people eagerly await ‘miracle’ drug that could end new HIV infections News
  4. Ouch: loan applicant paid out almost R59k in a scam — don’t be next News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court