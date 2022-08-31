The TimesLIVE Video channel on YouTube reached the milestone of 200,000 subscribers on Tuesday afternoon.
The channel focuses predominantly on South African visual journalism, including investigations, features and breaking news. The channel has seen huge growth in recent years, and our video projects have received multiple video awards for best video journalism at events such as the Bookmarks, Standard Bank Sikuvile Awards and the prestigious World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers awards.
Our most recent awards were for the stories on KZN-born rugby player Lindani Myeni, who was gunned down by US police in Hawaii, and on killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s reign of terror over family members.
Below we highlight our recent top 6 most-watched videos on the channel.
TimesLIVE Video reaches 200,000 YouTube subscribers - Here's our recent top 6 videos
Using police body camera footage, the 911 emergency call, interviews with family members and maps, we reconstruct what happened on the night SA rugby player Lindani Myeni was shot and killed by police in Honolulu on April 14 2021.
Shocking exclusive undercover footage shows former policewoman Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu casually explaining to an undercover cop and hitman how to kill her sister and her sister's five young children to receive the funeral and life insurance policies she had taken out on their lives. Ndlovu is accused of murdering six people, five of them being family members and one being her boyfriend, for money.
Cash-in-transit security officers risk their lives carrying millions of rand on a daily basis. Despite a nationwide lockdown, SA Banking Risk Information Centre stats show a 29% increase in attacks on cash-in-transit trucks in 2020 compared with 2019. We talk to some of those tasked with transporting SA's money.
Newly crowned Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri arrived in Tzaneen, Limpopo, on August 27 2022 for her three-day homecoming tour.
Media personality Khanyi Mbau became the first African woman to be roasted on Comedy Central.
The TimesLIVE Video’s TikTok channel has recently hit 100,000 followers and received a bronze award at the Bookmarks.
