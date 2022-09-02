×

South Africa

Court to pass judgment in bail application of 'doctor' accused of rape

02 September 2022 - 17:14 By TimesLIVE
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

The Kimberley district court is on Monday expected to pass judgment in the bail application by a “medical practitioner” accused of raping a 17-year-old patient.

“It is alleged that on August 15 the teenager went to the surgery of Ilunga Kalasa, 28, and was raped during a medical examination.

“The victim left the surgery and the next morning told her aunt about the incident. A case was opened with the police and the accused was arrested and charged,” said Northern Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson   Mojalefa Senokoatsane.

During his bail application this week, the court heard through an affidavit by the defence that Kalasa was practising as a medical assistant and not as a doctor. The court was told he was not registered with any medical council to operate as a practitioner and did not have legal papers to work in SA as he entered on a visitor’s permit. 

Senokoatsane said the NPA opposed the bail application given the seriousness of the charges.

A second matter, in which Kalasa is facing a charge of sexual assault, was also postponed until Monday to possibly join the two cases.

It is alleged that on April 20 the accused sexually assaulted a 25-year-old patient during a medical examination.

TimesLIVE

