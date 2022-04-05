×

South Africa

NPA to oppose bail for suspect after girl, 11, found dead behind Northern Cape legislature

05 April 2022 - 07:31
Itumeleng Machabe, aka Benzo from Galeshewe in Kimberley made his first appearance in the Galeshewe Magistrate Court on Monday, for allegedly killing 11-year-old Relebogile Segami.
Itumeleng Machabe, aka Benzo from Galeshewe in Kimberley made his first appearance in the Galeshewe Magistrate Court on Monday, for allegedly killing 11-year-old Relebogile Segami.
Image: Supplied

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) plans to oppose bail for a 24-year-old man accused of raping and murdering an 11-year-old girl in Kimberley.

Northern Cape NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said Relebogile Segami’s body was discovered on March 31, behind the Northern Cape Legislature in Kimberley.

This was a day after she was reported missing and a search for her launched.

“An intense multi-disciplined investigation, led by the SA Police Service team of investigators was activated and the suspect was arrested,” he said.

Itumeleng Machabe, aka Benzo, from Galeshewe in Kimberley, made his first appearance in the Galeshewe magistrate's court on Monday and is facing charges of murder and rape.

“The case has been postponed to April 13, for the bail information as well as to allow the accused to make his intentions clear on applying for bail. Looking at the severity of the charges against the accused, the NPA will oppose bail,” Senokoatsane said.

Senokoatsane said the accused has been remanded until his next appearance.

“The NPA would like to convey its deepest condolences to the family of the victim.  The investigations led by the police are continuing in this matter,” he said.

