×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Top brass visit Krugersdorp gang rape site again

West Village walkabout sees community members eager to engage on zama zama challenges

04 September 2022 - 18:01
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
Police Minister Bheki Cele engages with the West Village community on their concerns regarding illegal miners in the area.
Police Minister Bheki Cele engages with the West Village community on their concerns regarding illegal miners in the area.
Image: SAPS

Police minister Bheki Cele and top SAPS management on Sunday afternoon headed out to the West Rand to visit the area where a gang rape took place, sparking unrest in the area.

The attack happened on a July weekend when a production company went to film a music video in Krugersdorp’s West Village where they were planning to use mine dumps as the background.

However, a gang of armed men — alleged by the local community to be illegal miners living and working in the area — attacked the crew. A number of men escaped, but eight women were raped — some of them more than once.

The incident gained high-level attention as the local community was up in arms, calling for military intervention and a crackdown on the illegal miners or zama zamas as they are called. This triggered numerous visits to the area by high-level officials as well as home affairs representatives carrying out checks on the legal status of foreigners in the area.

Zama zamas threaten tourism near Bourke’s Luck Potholes in Blyde River Canyon

As oblivious local and international tourists frolic and capture nature’s beauty on their cameras at the Bourke’s Luck Potholes in the Blyde River ...
News
2 days ago

Numerous arrests have been made, and Cele has continued to keep in contact with the community.

On Sunday afternoon national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola led a walkabout through the area, interacting with residents to gauge their feelings after the recent deployment of the SAPS to the area to tackle illegal mining and other rampant crime.

“The aim of the walkabout is to provide the police top brass with the opportunity to hear residents' lived experiences on the effectiveness of the specialised deployment to counter illegal mining on the West Rand,” said police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.

Community members spoke with Cele, who reassured them police would continue to monitor the situation. The atmosphere was lighter and more cheerful than previous visits when he was heckled and yelled at by angry crowds.

Police were this week hit with a summons by the information regulator after they failed to respond adequately to an information notice from the regulator requesting details of the leak of personal details and information of the eight women targeted in the gang rape incident. 

The regulator is investigating the leak to determine who failed to correctly implement the Protection of Personal Information Act, who is to blame and provide necessary recourse to the victims whose right to privacy was possibly violated.

READ MORE

Information regulator summonses SAPS to explain leak of Krugersdorp rape victims' details

The information regulator has summonsed the SA Police Service to explain the alleged leak of personal information about the Krugersdorp rape victims.
News
5 days ago

Employee sues for R10m after claim of rape at staff party

Three court challenges have been lodged against an agency of the department of human settlements including a R2m defamation suit against it and a ...
News
2 days ago

Life in jail for serial rapist 'apostle' who promised to help people get jobs

The high court in Mbizana has found Hlumelo Dywili guilty of rape and human trafficking, and sentenced him to six life terms.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SA to introduce new driver's licence card South Africa
  2. Hawks, NPA rubbish Phala Phala accused's allegations South Africa
  3. Gauteng ANC to recall David Makhura Politics
  4. Sandton 'fraud kingpin had biometric information deleted from prison' South Africa
  5. Meet the man tasked with the massive job of tightening up SA’s borders News

Latest Videos

Violence flares up in Nyanga
WATCH | 'No kettle, no court’: Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe refuses ...