‘I was not pushed, I jumped on my own’: David Makhura
The outgoing premier insists he asked to ‘hand ove’ the premiership and was not asked to resign
04 September 2022 - 17:48
Outgoing Gauteng premier David Makhura says he personally asked the ANC provincial leadership to relieve him of his position...
‘I was not pushed, I jumped on my own’: David Makhura
The outgoing premier insists he asked to ‘hand ove’ the premiership and was not asked to resign
Outgoing Gauteng premier David Makhura says he personally asked the ANC provincial leadership to relieve him of his position...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos