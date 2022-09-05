Seven suspects were arrested at Fochville licensing department on the West Rand on Monday on allegations of fraud relating to the issuing of driving licences.
The suspects — who include examiners, a driving school operator and applicants — were caught by the Road Traffic Management Corporation's (RTMC) national traffic anti-corruption unit.
“One suspect had apparently travelled from Cape Town to obtain a driving licence allegedly without going through proper processes,” the RTMC said.
The suspects were detained at Fochville police station and more arrests are expected as investigations continue.
TimesLIVE
Seven arrested in Gauteng for driver's licence fraud
One of those arrested apparently travelled from Cape Town to obtain licence
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal
