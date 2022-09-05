×

South Africa

Seven arrested in Gauteng for driver's licence fraud

One of those arrested apparently travelled from Cape Town to obtain licence

05 September 2022 - 20:43 By TimesLIVE
Seven people were arrested at the Fochville licensing department in Monday on allegations of fraud relating to the issuing of driving licences.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

Seven suspects were arrested at Fochville licensing department on the West Rand on Monday on allegations of fraud relating to the issuing of driving licences.

The suspects — who include examiners, a driving school operator and applicants — were caught by the Road Traffic Management Corporation's (RTMC) national traffic anti-corruption unit.

“One suspect had apparently travelled from Cape Town to obtain a driving licence allegedly without going through proper processes,” the RTMC said.

The suspects were detained at Fochville police station and more arrests are expected as investigations continue.

