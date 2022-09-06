Your application for R350 grant unsuccessful? Here are 10 reasons why it may be declined

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has explained why some applications for the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant were declined.
Many applicants took to social media to voice their frustrations over declined grant applications and payments this week.
Sassa said it had received just less than 12-million applications at the beginning of August after the means test threshold was increased from R350 to R624.
However, not all applications have been successful.
Reasons for applications being denied include:
Alternative income source identified
The applicant had funds flowing into their bank account of more than the threshold for the given period: R595 for August 2021 to March 2022; R350 for April 2022 to July 2022 and R624 for August 2022 to March 2023.
Identity verification failed
Personal details provided at the time of application do not match the details received from the department of home affairs.
Existing Sassa grant
The applicant was a recipient of a social grant for her/himself during the application period.
Debtor
The applicant was paid R350 in a month (or more) when they did not qualify. The error was picked up and the money was withheld to correct that error.
Payments will resume if the client still qualifies once all outstanding R350 payments are recovered.
Nsfas registered
The applicant was in receipt of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme during the specific period.
UIF registered
The applicant is registered with the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) or received a payout during the period.
Government payroll registered
The applicant was in the employ of a government institution during the period.
Previously, Sassa warned it is the responsibility of every citizen whose financial circumstances change, even while they are receiving the grant, to immediately inform the agency of the change.
Age outside range - over 60
The applicant does not qualify for the grant due to not meeting the age requirement of being below the age of 60 during the period.
Age outside range - under 18
The applicant does not qualify for the grant due to not meeting the age requirement of being above 18 years during the period.
Deceased record
The applicant was registered as deceased on the department of home affairs database during the period.
What must I do?
Sassa said applicants who want to dispute the agency's decision can do so by lodging an appeal with the independent tribunal via the DSD website.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Your application for R350 grant unsuccessful? Here are 10 reasons why it may be declined
Image: SA government via Twitter
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has explained why some applications for the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant were declined.
Many applicants took to social media to voice their frustrations over declined grant applications and payments this week.
Sassa said it had received just less than 12-million applications at the beginning of August after the means test threshold was increased from R350 to R624.
However, not all applications have been successful.
Reasons for applications being denied include:
Alternative income source identified
The applicant had funds flowing into their bank account of more than the threshold for the given period: R595 for August 2021 to March 2022; R350 for April 2022 to July 2022 and R624 for August 2022 to March 2023.
Identity verification failed
Personal details provided at the time of application do not match the details received from the department of home affairs.
Existing Sassa grant
The applicant was a recipient of a social grant for her/himself during the application period.
Debtor
The applicant was paid R350 in a month (or more) when they did not qualify. The error was picked up and the money was withheld to correct that error.
Payments will resume if the client still qualifies once all outstanding R350 payments are recovered.
Nsfas registered
The applicant was in receipt of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme during the specific period.
UIF registered
The applicant is registered with the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) or received a payout during the period.
Government payroll registered
The applicant was in the employ of a government institution during the period.
Previously, Sassa warned it is the responsibility of every citizen whose financial circumstances change, even while they are receiving the grant, to immediately inform the agency of the change.
Age outside range - over 60
The applicant does not qualify for the grant due to not meeting the age requirement of being below the age of 60 during the period.
Age outside range - under 18
The applicant does not qualify for the grant due to not meeting the age requirement of being above 18 years during the period.
Deceased record
The applicant was registered as deceased on the department of home affairs database during the period.
What must I do?
Sassa said applicants who want to dispute the agency's decision can do so by lodging an appeal with the independent tribunal via the DSD website.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
‘He's celebrating government failure’: Mashaba slams Ramaphosa for praising R350 grant recipient increase
Sassa receives 12-million applications for R350 grant after threshold increase
More people will qualify for the R350 grant — here's how to tell if you're eligible
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos