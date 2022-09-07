Two people shot at Durban magistrate's court

The Durban magistrate's court has been closed after a shooting on Wednesday in which two people are believed to have been injured.
According to a court employee, rapid gunfire was heard outside before a man was seen running into the court bleeding from the left side of his body.
TimesLIVE understands the shooting may be gang-related.
All emergency services are on scene.
Andreas Mathios of Marshall Security said the scene would be cleared soon.
Police have been approached for comment.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
