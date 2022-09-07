×

South Africa

Two people shot at Durban magistrate's court

07 September 2022 - 11:55
Two people were shot outside the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday in what is believed to be a gang-related incident.
Image: Andreas Mathios

The Durban magistrate's court has been closed after a shooting on Wednesday in which two people are believed to have been injured. 

According to a court employee, rapid gunfire was heard outside before a man was seen running into the court bleeding from the left side of his body. 

TimesLIVE understands the shooting may be gang-related. 

All emergency services are on scene. 

Andreas Mathios of Marshall Security said the scene would be cleared soon.  

Police have been approached for comment. 

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

