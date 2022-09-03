×

South Africa

Man and 11-year-old killed in Western Cape gang violence, while two cops shot

03 September 2022 - 15:30 By TimesLIVE
Image: Gareth Wilson

Western Cape police have activated a 72-hour plan to nab the perpetrators who shot and injured two off-duty officers in Khayelitsha on Friday.

Police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said the two constables were shot while driving home in Khayelitsha.

“The two stopped at traffic lights in their marked police vehicle and were shot at. They are both being treated for injuries in hospital. The assistance of the Khayelitsha community is sought in identifying and locating the unknown suspects who attacked the two police constables,” Van Wyk said.

In a separate incident, an 11-year-old boy and a man were shot dead in a suspected gang-related Cape Flats shooting.

“The boy and a 42-year-old man died after being shot in Shepherd Way, Lavender Hill. One person was injured and is recovering in hospital,” said Van Wyk.

He said police were investigating two cases of murder and one of attempted murder.

“Circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation. The motive can be gang-related.”

Anyone with information that could assist in expediting the investigation is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111 or via MySAPSApp.

